Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target at $39.14

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. JMP Securities set a $46.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $322,241.04. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $38,935.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,081.40. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,026,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 369,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDTX opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

