Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $2,080.46

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,131.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,894.76 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,814.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.