Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $8.81

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 158.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,600 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,691,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 1,238,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.