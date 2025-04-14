APF coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.15 Million (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, APF coin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. APF coin has a total market capitalization of $120.27 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APF coin token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APF coin Profile

APF coin’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,268,683 tokens. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital.

Buying and Selling APF coin

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 0.70616146 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,217,852.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APF coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

