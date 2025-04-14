Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells $981,199.44 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 34,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $981,199.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,907,197 shares in the company, valued at $278,194,091.76. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $810,415.84.

On Friday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00.

Appian Stock Down 0.8 %

APPN stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $4,918,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Appian by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 130,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $4,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

