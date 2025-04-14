Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,464. Appian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,367,288.60. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,407 shares of company stock worth $5,616,122. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Appian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

