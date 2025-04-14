Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

APLT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

