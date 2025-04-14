ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 1,356.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

