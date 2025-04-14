Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASRT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price objective on Assertio in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 776,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Assertio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assertio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

