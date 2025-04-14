Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. 17,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1,082.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

