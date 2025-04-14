Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROE traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. 17,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
