Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,606 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up 2.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,116,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atkore by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,339,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 2.3 %

Atkore stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $185.42.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.