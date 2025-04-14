AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 300.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,053,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 129,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.