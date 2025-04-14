Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – April 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, Micron Technology, Bank of America, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies that participate in the production, development, and sale of vehicles or automotive components. They include both traditional automakers and emerging electric vehicle or autonomous driving technology firms, and their performance is often influenced by consumer demand, technological innovations, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. 60,100,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,614,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.99 and a 200 day moving average of $323.12. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.33. 132,932,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,534,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,462,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $191.08. The firm has a market cap of $806.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN traded down $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.50. 9,271,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $140.12 and a one year high of $220.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 13,230,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,172,596. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 24,362,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,081,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $955.69. The company had a trading volume of 841,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $984.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $949.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $702.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $424.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Featured Articles