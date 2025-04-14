Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 553,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after buying an additional 481,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 279,517 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

