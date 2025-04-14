Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 214,984 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 214,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,936,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $131.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

