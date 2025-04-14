Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $21.62 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Everest Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE EG opened at $349.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.82 and its 200-day moving average is $363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

