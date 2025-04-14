Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BDULF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDULF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Monday. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Profile
