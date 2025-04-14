Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BDULF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDULF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Monday. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Profile

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitals in Thailand and internationally. The company operates hospitals under the Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, and Royal Hospital Group names.

