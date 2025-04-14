Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Enerflex by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,342,000 after purchasing an additional 768,210 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 3,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 4,752,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,935,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $5,871,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Enerflex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.6 %

EFXT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $810.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

About Enerflex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

