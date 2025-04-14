Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

FOX Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

