Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,791 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 382,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $143.99 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

