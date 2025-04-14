Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 283.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 136,623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 868,061 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

