Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.