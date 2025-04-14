Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $76.83 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.