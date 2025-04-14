Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.27 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,608,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.4 %

CW opened at $317.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.85. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $246.43 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.