Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.57 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.