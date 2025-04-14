Barclays Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $52.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 673,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 147,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

