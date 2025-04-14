Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $545,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,656.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,556.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,326.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

