Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,779 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $23,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $8,129,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $26.54 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

