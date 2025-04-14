Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.27. 3,946,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,213,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

