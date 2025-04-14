Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 894 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $41.08 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

