Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 1,378.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,744 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,963.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,599 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,871,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,481,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,443,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

