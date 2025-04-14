Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,049,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,783,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $115.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.