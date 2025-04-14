Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 522,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

