Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 85584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.41 ($0.27).

Benchmark Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 43.67%. Analysts anticipate that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 earnings per share for the current year.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.