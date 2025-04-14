Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after buying an additional 996,155 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

