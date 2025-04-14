Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,130,000 after acquiring an additional 307,466 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

