Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 24,570 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,007,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $20,061,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 4,111.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 652,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 636,707 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,937.04. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.