Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.14 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

