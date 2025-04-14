Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 193,197 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,301,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 133,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

LQD opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

