BMO Capital Markets Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE NEE opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

