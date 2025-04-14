Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $135.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

