Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 571 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

