Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $7.82

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
