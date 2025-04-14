Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $7.82

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CEMEX by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

