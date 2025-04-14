Broyhill Asset Management Acquires Shares of 83,909 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Warner Music Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Broyhill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,199,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,169,000 after buying an additional 2,444,508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,895,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,746,000 after purchasing an additional 839,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.03 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,802.01. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. The trade was a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,432 over the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.