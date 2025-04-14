BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $181.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

