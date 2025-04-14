BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 105,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
VPL stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58.
About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
