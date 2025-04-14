C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE AI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. 4,251,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,563. 33.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.