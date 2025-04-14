Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $323,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $879.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

