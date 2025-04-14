Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,256,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

