Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

